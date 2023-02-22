Snowfall totals: Over 4 inches in Twin Cities, nearly 7 in Chanhassen

It’s not as significant as what Wednesday and Thursday will bring but the snowfall across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning still amounted to several inches in many places.

Here’s a list of snowfall totals around the Twin Cities metro area, according to the National Weather Service, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Chanhassen — 6.5 inches

Lakeville and Savage — 5.5 inches

Hudson, Wis. — 5 inches

Oak Grove — 4.4 inches

Burnsville — 4.3 inches

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport — 4 inches

Minneapolis and St. Paul — 4 inches

St. Louis Park and Forest Lake — 3 inches

Stillwater — 2.5 inches

Waconia — 2.2 inches

Snowfall is expected to pick up throughout the day as a winter storm warning takes its hold on the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area. A blizzard warning is also expected to go into effect at noon Wednesday until at least Thursday night for many parts of Minnesota. See the latest forecast here.

