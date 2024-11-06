Pleasant weather through the rest of the week – Chris

Good Wednesday evening to one and all! The fog this morning was quite thick in some spots, and we could see some fog again overnight to night – just something to keep in mind! Otherwise, enjoy a quiet and chilly evening with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

High pressure takes control for the remainder of the work week. After morning fog and clouds clear, more sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be seasonable, but just above average with highs in the low to middle 50s.

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend looks to start dry, but I’m tracking the next storm system that could bring rain across parts of the state late Saturday and Sunday. I’ll continue to watch this one closely and update it as we approach the weekend.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece