More snow on the way, and watching the weekend – Chris

Good Tuesday evening!! I hope you’re staying warm as we settle into another chilly and potentially snowy, stretch of winter. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Wednesday brings light snow by the afternoon. Once again, nothing too major, but enough to create some slick spots. The heaviest snow will be along and north of the I-94 corridor. 1-3 inches of snow can be expected near the metro, with most being on the lower side of that. Northern Minnesota could see as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow. Highs will reach 28° before dipping back into the low 20s overnight.

By the weekend, things get a little more interesting. Snow chances ramp up Friday night, with a potentially more significant system moving in on Saturday. If you’ve been waiting for a true winter storm, this one bears watching!

Beyond that, winter holds firm with highs mainly in the teens and lows dipping below zero at times. It’s the kind of pattern that snow lovers dream about!

Stay warm, stay safe, and as always—let it snow!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece