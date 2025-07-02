Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 1 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie continued to weaken as a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It’s expected to remain offshore and dissipate Thursday, but swells as well as “life-threatening” surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 215 miles (345 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 8 mph (13 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but gradually weakened throughout Wednesday.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.