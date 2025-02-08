Forecast First Alert: Weekend snow chance arriving now

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT starting tonight and lasting through Saturday afternoon.

SNOWFALL: Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected across much of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. As of now, snow totals look to range from 3 to 6 inches across central Minnesota between the Twin Cities and Duluth, 1 to 3 inches in the metro and west, and less than an inch for the south metro down to southeastern Minnesota. Travel delays are likely due to snow covered and icy roads

TIMING:

– 8PM Friday – Midnight: Snow arrives from west to east, gradually increasing in intensity as the night goes on.

– Midnight – 6AM Saturday: This is when the steadiest and most widespread snow falls. Travel will likely be most difficult during this time.

– 6AM – Noon Saturday: Snow begins to taper down, with conditions gradually improving during the afternoon.

IMPACT: Snow covered and icy roads will lead to travel disruptions and delays. Plan ahead for extra time, especially if traveling Saturday morning.

This is Minnesota, we can handle this type of snowfall, though it could be the second largest snowfall we’ve seen so far this winter. We’ve handled worse before, and we’ll handle worse again. Just be sure to take proper precautions and be pro-active not RE-active when it comes to weather.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions as our next snowfall arrives.