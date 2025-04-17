Forecast First Alert: Strong storms developing across Minnesota

Minnesota’s Weather Authority continues a Forecast First ALERT in forecast for Thursday Evening

STORMS: Storms fired along a warm front earlier today, now storms are developing across south central Minnesota as an unstable airmass is now in place. Any of these new developing storms have the greatest chance of being severe.



STORM THREATS: The greatest risk factor is hail. Very large hail up to half dollar sized in diameter is possible across the area. Damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour are also of concern. In addition, isolated spin up tornadoes are also possible.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions as storms develop this afternoon and evening.