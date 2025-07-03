Forecast First ALERT: Dangerous heat expected on the 4th

A Forecast First Alert is in effect for Independence Day due to rising concerns over heat-related illness. Highs will soar into the low 90s, but it’ll feel closer to 100 at times with the humidity.

The Fourth of July is shaping up to be a scorcher across the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. While fireworks remain a go for many, the bigger concern for your holiday may actually come from the heat—not the skies.

Whether you’re at the lake, the backyard grill, or hanging out in Wayzata Bay, plan to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade. This kind of heat can sneak up on you quickly.

A stray thunderstorm is possible Friday night, but the main batch of storms has continued to trend later—likely not arriving in the metro until after 3 or 4 a.m. Saturday. That means most firework displays should still go off without a hitch in eastern Minnesota, though central and western parts of the state may see some earlier impacts.

Saturday morning looks soggy, with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely across the area. Expect wet roads and potential delays for early outdoor plans. As the front passes, temperatures will fall back into the 70s and low 80s with lingering humidity.

Sunday brings welcome relief—seasonable, dry, and more comfortable. Highs hover near 80 with lower dew points, making it the pick of the weekend.

Next week stays warm and occasionally humid, with scattered storm chances returning Monday night and again Tuesday into Wednesday.

Celebrate smart, stay cool, and keep an eye on the radar late Friday night into Saturday morning.