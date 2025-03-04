Forecast First ALERT: Blizzard conditions develop tonight

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT starting now and lasting through noon on Wednesday

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect this evening, and last through the morning on Wednesday.

SNOWFALL: Snowfall totals have increased, but the overall messaging remains the same. Rain will transition to widespread blowing snowfall with winds gusting upwards of 55 miles per hour. 6 to 9 inches of snow is expected from 694, southward towards Rochester. North and west, totals will range from 3-6 inches, then drop off quickly to 1 to 3 inches near St. Cloud.

TIMING:

– 6PM – Midnight: Rain changes to heavy wet snow and winds continue to increase. Conditions rapidly deteriorate.

– Midnight – 6AM: Widespread heavy and blowing snow. Travel will be most difficult and not advised during this time. There may even be lightning and thunder.

– 6AM – Noon: Snow begins to taper down, with conditions gradually improving during the afternoon.

IMPACT: Snow covered roads, and whiteout conditions at times will lead to travel disruptions and delays. Plan ahead for extra time, school closings and delays, and impacts at the airport. The heavy wet nature of the snow, combined with strong winds, may also lead to power outages and fallen limbs.

This is Minnesota, we can handle this type of snowfall, though it could be the second largest snowfall we’ve seen so far this winter. We’ve handled worse before, and we’ll handle worse again. Just be sure to take proper precautions and be pro-active not RE-active when it comes to weather.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions through the evening.