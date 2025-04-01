April Fool’s winter storm arriving on time – Chris

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

Snow has already begun falling across Minnesota, and that picks up into the evening. A winter storm continues to push through the state, bringing accumulating snow north and west of the metro, while a mix of snow and rain takes over in the Twin Cities. If you’re heading out tonight, north of the metro especially, plan for slick roads and reduced visibility.

As temperatures slowly rise, snow will begin mixing with and changing to rain overnight, particularly in the metro and southern Minnesota. However, for those north and west of the Twin Cities, accumulating snow will continue for several more hours and through much of the day on Wednesday.

In the metro and southward, temperatures climb into the mid-40s, meaning any lingering snow showers will turn to a periodic, chilly rain. The roads will be wet, but conditions should improve throughout the day as the wintry weather exits.

The good news? Once this system moves out, we finally get a break! Thursday and Friday bring drier, more seasonable weather, with highs in the 40s and 50s by the end of the week.

The weekend stays quiet as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s—a much better setup for any outdoor plans.

We’re almost through this late-season winter blast! Stay safe on the roads tonight, and enjoy the drier days ahead.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece