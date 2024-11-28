A few flurries and a cold Thanksgiving – Chris

It’s the busiest travel day of the holiday season and for us it was mainly cloudy with a few flurries with highs in the 20s. These clouds linger into Thanksgiving Thursday, along with more passing flurries at times as another system dives out of the northwest. This is the leading edge of another shot of even colder air. Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the middle 20s, but highs on Black Friday and the holiday weekend will likely struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills could be well below zero for many in the morning, and in the single digits above zero each afternoon.

This is the trend into the holiday weekend. Partly cloudy skies return Friday, with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday. Highs will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday, and highs will be just a touch warmer into the lower 20s. Temps gradually warm into next week with middle 20s Monday and Tuesday. Lower 30s could arrive on Wednesday!

Still, the forecast will also be dry. There will be another flurry chance by Tuesday, but our chances for any MAJOR snow events remains low for now.

Enjoy the evening, Happy Thanksgiving, and stay warm everyone!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece