Wren forecasts another cold and soggy weekend, with pleasant weather returning next week

Good evening!

It’s a cold weekend forecast ahead with light rain this evening and lows in the upper-30s. Rain is likely tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms are also possible tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Light snow returns to the forecast Sunday morning, with highs in the mid to upper-40s, and strong northwesterly winds. A quick dusting of snow is possible for the metro Sunday morning, but at least we’re not looking at inches of snowfall like Duluth and northern Wisconsin.

Despite a cold and windy Sunday, next week shapes up nicely. Temperatures warm up especially Tuesday through Friday. We’re also looking at a mainly dry workweek forecast next week, with a lot of sunshine on tap!

Have a wonderful weekend!!