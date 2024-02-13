Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Twin Cities metro

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for February 13, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This does include Scott and Dakota County in the Twin Cities metro.

Yes, we will likely get some snow through the middle of the week! Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon will be dry. Clouds stay over most of us tonight, then break apart early Wednesday morning. That little bit of sun and southwest winds will push highs into the low and mid 40s from the Twin Cities to the south on Wednesday. Farther north, highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

As the system moves in Wednesday afternoon, it starts as a rain/snow mix in southwest Minnesota. This could reach the Twin Cities metro during the evening commute. However, with warm temperatures ahead of any snow, roads should be wet when you are getting home from work. Later in the evening, the snow starts to fall a little harder, and that will cause it to stick on roads. Temperatures fall below freezing around 8:00-9:00 PM, also helping the snow stick to roads a little better. Light to steady snow continues through the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. By the Thursday morning drive, the snow is done falling, but roads could still be slippery.

Snow totals will vary depending on where you are in the Twin Cities. The north metro could only see an inch or so, downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul could get anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, and the south metro could see anywhere from 3 to 5 inches. St. Cloud might only get a dusting, with nothing north of there. It is southern Minnesota that has the best chances for seeing around 4 or 5 inches of snow. These higher totals will only be about a county-wide, and they are incredibly tough to forecast. They could still shift north or south as the snow gets going.

Following the snow, it will get cooler Thursday and Friday. Wind chills stay in the teens most of Thursday, and high temperatures hold in the low 20s on Friday. The trend in the models shows the cold air getting out quickly this weekend. By early next week, high could be in the upper 30s and low 40s once again.