WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 12am to 6pm for Twin Cities for Freezing Rain Mixed with Snow.

Not a Major Ice Storm for Twin Cities but be ready Saturday for Mix of Freezing Rain & Snow after 12am Saturday & continuing into Saturday afternoon.

Freezing Rain Mixed with Snow will be moving from south to north later Tonight pushing into the Fairmont area by 9 p.m. and Mankato area around 11 p.m. then the Twin Cities after 12 a.m. Saturday. Combo of Ice/Snow will make for Slick Roads in Twin Cities & surrounding areas and along a line from Hutchinson to North Branch & points north including St.Cloud, Brainerd, Mora and Duluth +2” of Snow possible.

Ice amounts up to .10” from Twin Cities and south with Heavier Ice amounts toward Albert Lea and Rochester.

Temperatures will be in low 20s at 12am in Twin Cities at surface and 32 degrees above 4000 feet in clouds. During the morning at the surface temps will be in low to mid 30s in Clouds while surface temps in mid to upper 20s. Surface temps will climb to 32 degrees late Saturday afternoon and this will help make roads mainly wet but Fog and Freezing Mist is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning leading to Slick Spots Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday warms into mid 30s so Icy Roads will not be an issue but Mix of Light Rain/Snow possible in Twin Cities Monday morning with temps in low to mid 30s JONATHAN YUHAS