Winter cold returns with handful of snow chances

Good afternoon! Most of the metro saw 1 to 2 inches of snowfall earlier today. We keep a few light and scattered snow showers in place this afternoon and early evening, but the coverage of this is spotty with now additional significant accumulation.

High temperatures today were right around midnight, and since then colder air continues to build in with below average temperatures tonight into tomorrow.

Strong winds out of the north this evening into the overnight hours will make it feel like -15° to -25° across Minnesota. Overnight lows are in the low single digits near 2 degrees in the metro. We keep cloudy skies in place tonight into your Tuesday forecast.

High temperatures tomorrow are in the mid-teens with the slight chance for a few flurries.

Temperatures are warmer in the mid-20s on Wednesday, with snow filling in during the afternoon first across southern Minnesota. Snow is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a coating to 2″ for the Twin Cities by early Thursday. Snowfall totals north of the Twin Cities will be higher.

The forecast overall trends seasonably cold to slightly below average this week and next week.

Steadier widespread snowfall is possible Friday overnight through Saturday.

Have a wonderful night!

Wren