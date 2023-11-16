Windy, mild Thursday to be followed by a brief cool down on Friday

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm Today with highs in the mid 60s ( Average high is 42 and Record High is 68 set in 1953 ). Winds Today will be Gusty from the West-Southwest at 20 to 40 mph. Turning Much Colder this evening with a Wind Shift to the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph by 7 p.m. and temperatures falling into the upper 30s by 10 p.m.

Snow Flurries possible Friday morning until 9 a.m. Much Cooler Friday with Decreasing Winds in the afternoon and Partly Cloudy Skies.

Weekend looks Great with Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs near 50 degrees Saturday with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph and low 50s on Sunday with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Increasing Clouds on Monday with Rain Showers possible Monday evening after 10 p.m. Highs Monday in the upper 40s. Much Colder on Tuesday with Light Snow Showers in the morning producing a Light Coating of Snow ( 1″ or less ). Winds Gusty on Tuesday from the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

Cloudy and Cold on Wednesday with Snow Flurries and Gusty Cold Winds from the Northwest at 15 to 25 mph with highs around 30 degrees and Wind-Chills in the teens.

Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd looks Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Flurries and Cold Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the low to mid 30s with Wind-Chills in the teens.

JONATHAN YUHAS