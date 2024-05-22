Windy Today then Sunny Thursday and T-Storms on Friday.

T-Storms Tuesday afternoon put down 1″ to 3″ of Rain across the Twin Cities and this has created higher levels in Streams, Creeks and Rivers which will remain higher than average and fast flows than average into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Partly Cloudy and Windy in the Twin Cities this afternoon with Slight Chance ( 20% ) for an Isolated T-Storm between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Winds this afternoon will be from the West at 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 25 mph then Winds less than 10 mph from the South after 7 p.m. Highs Today will be near 70 degrees and Dew Point temperatures will be around 50 degrees which is noticeably Less Humid than Tuesday. Light Winds and Partly Cloudy to Clear Skies with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunny and Warmer Thursday with South Winds at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s. Increasing Clouds Thursday night with Rain and T-Storms after 12 a.m. Friday lasting through the Friday AM Rush Hour too. Temperatures by 6 a.m. Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain and T-Storms likely Friday morning into the early afternoon then Partly Cloudy and Breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

JONATHAN YUHAS