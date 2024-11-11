Windy this Monday morning then decreasing winds this afternoon

Veterans Day Monday starting with gusty northwest winds in the Twin Cities at 15-30 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Winds will be gusty from the northwest this morning then decreasing from the north at 10-20 mph around noon and from the north at 10 mph by 4 p.m. with highs in the mid to upper 40s and sunny.

Veterans Day Monday starting with gusty northwest winds in the Twin Cities at 15-30 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Winds will be gusty from the northwest this morning then decreasing from the north at 10-20 mph around noon and from the north at 10 mph by 4 p.m. with highs in the mid to upper 40s and sunny. Clear and frosty tonight into Tuesday morning with clear skies, light winds and lows near 32 degrees by sunrise (7:07 a.m.) Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and becoming breezy in the late morning with southeast winds at 10-20 mph which will continue into the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. Rain will be moving into the Twin Cities area 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain throughout the day and rain ending early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. Rainfall totals will be highest west of the Twin Cities toward the South Dakota border, but the Twin Cities will see about .10″ to .25″ in most places. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40s.

Clearing Thursday afternoon setting up for the full moon Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs Thursday in the low 50s then sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Upcoming weekend brings partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers or sprinkles but nothing long lasting or heavy. Saturday will be the warmer day in the mid 50s then windy on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS