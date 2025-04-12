Windy Saturday but Mild then Warmer Sunday with Risk for T-Storms.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Mild temperatures in the upper 60s with Gusty Southeast Winds at 15 to 25 mph that will increase risk for Grass Fires this afternoon. Skies will be Sunny this morning then Partly Cloudy this afternoon with some Sprinkles possible after 4 p.m. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with a Full Moon and chance for some Isolated T-Storms between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Cloudy Sunday morning with Spotty T-Storms possible until 10 a.m. then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs near 70 Degrees and Winds from the South at 10 to 20 mph switching to the West at 10 to 15 mph after 4 p.m. Spotty T-Storms possible between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Turning Much Cooler moving into Monday morning with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph, Cloudy Skies and lows in the low 40s by 7 a.m. Monday.

Mainly Cloudy, Windy and Much Cooler Monday with Rain Sprinkles at times especially in the morning hours. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 40s but Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph will make it feel more like the upper 30s. Decreasing Winds into Tuesday morning with Cloudy Skies and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Cloudy Tuesday morning then becoming Partly Cloudy to Sunny Tuesday afternoon with Breezy Conditions and highs in the mid 50s. Sunny on Wednesday with Lighter Winds and highs near 60 Degrees.

Thursday will be Breezy and Warmer with Scattered T-Storms in the evening and into Friday morning. Highs Thursday near 70 Degrees and a few of the T-Storms could be Strong Thursday evening. Friday starts with Scattered Showers and T-Storms then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS