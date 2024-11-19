Windy, drier Tuesday afternoon, snow tomorrow

The rain has pushed across northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. There are many rain totals between 1.0” and 1.5” across the state. Now we are dealing with more gusty winds, up to 40 mph. Temperatures fall into the low 40s this afternoon, and wind chills drop into the low 30s. On Wednesday, expect wind chills in the 10s and 20s all day.

Snow remains likely Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across northwest of Minnesota, mainly northwest of Alexandria. That is where 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely, and gusty winds drop visibility in open areas. Along I-94 into the Twin Cities, a dusting of snow is possible, but there could be snow squalls that rapidly reduce visibility. If you are driving across the state tomorrow, be prepared for changing conditions.

The weather is quiet through the rest of the week, and temperatures hold in the upper 30s and low 40s. Early next week, a couple more weak waves bring more rain and snow showers to the region.