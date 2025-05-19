Windy, chilly, wet Monday and Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for May 19, 2025, from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota through Monday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Windy, rain, and chilly temperatures. That is your short-term forecast in a nutshell.

You can feel the wind and chilly temperatures right now. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the Twin Cities Monday and Tuesday. Those gusts could reach 45 mph to our southwest. Winds this strong will blow things off your porch and deck, so make sure you bring those lighter items inside and keep umbrellas down.

One round of rain is dying across southeast Minnesota Monday morning. More scattered rain and t-showers develop this afternoon, and become widespread this evening. If you have outdoor plans in the Twin Cities tonight, plan on rain, and be ready to head inside if you see lightning or hear thunder.

The widespread, steady rain continues tonight through Tuesday. The combination of gusty winds and rain keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday. Wednesday will still be damp, although the rain will be lighter.

If there is one good thing I can tell you about this week: It will start to get warmer by Memorial Day weekend. Highs return to the upper 60s late this week. Rain chances are lower during the three day weekend too.