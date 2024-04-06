Winds increase ahead of Sunday rain – Chris

Happy Saturday! It’s another dry day with partly cloudy skies. Stronger winds will get into the mix as well with wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour in the metro. Across western Minnesota, wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour. That’s where a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7PM this evening.

Rain chances arrive by Sunday morning, which is something to keep in mind if you’re headed out to Goldy’s Run. Not only will it be rainy, but winds will gust upwards of 30 miles per hour with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Raw, blustery conditions will stick around into Monday, though it’ll be a touch warmer with highs in the middle 50s, and that’s just the start of a warming trend.

By mid week, sunshine returns with highs in the low to middle 60s.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece