Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 15, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

That strong low continues to move away from Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. It dropped a swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow across parts of western Minnesota, and brought gusty winds and cold air for everyone.

Expect wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph overnight, pushing wind chills into the single digits. Winds gradually calm down on Sunday, so you can enjoy a sunny afternoon with temperatures around 40° in the Twin Cities.

If you had to pick one day this week to have warm weather, I bet you would choose St. Patrick’s Day. You are in luck, because the Twin Cities are back in the 60s Monday afternoon. It will be cloudier and a bit cooler up north, and some snow showers are possible north of Bemidji.

There is one system to watch through the middle of the week. It likely stays south, but it could be close enough to bring accumulating snow to parts of southeast Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this point, any accumulations in the Twin Cities would not be enough to cause issues.

As that system move out, highs stay in the more seasonable 40s for the remainder of the work week.