Winds finally calm down Tuesday evening

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 15, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The sun felt great Tuesday, but the winds are not pleasant. Gradually, the winds calm down this evening, and stay light overnight. Wednesday is probably the nicest day of the week. You can expect more sun than clouds, and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We follow that up with likely the wettest day of the week. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday morning, mainly in southern Minnesota. The rain and storms spread across the Twin Cities metro through the afternoon and evening. It is possible a couple storms could have some gusty winds and small hail closer to I-90. This would be enough rain and lightning to potentially cancel games and practices Thursday afternoon and evening.

Lingering light rain continues on Friday, and temperatures start to drop heading into Easter weekend. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s through Sunday. Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend, although there will be plenty of clouds.

If you are planning an Easter egg hunt Sunday, I would recommend getting done earlier. Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. We are transitioning to a more active pattern with several rain chances in the forecast next week.