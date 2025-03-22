Wind, rain, snow in Minnesota Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 22, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across western Minnesota Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Sunday for accumulating snow.

A small low is moving across Minnesota tonight and Sunday. This will bring snow to the north, rain to the south, and plenty of gusty winds.

In southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, light rain develops overnight. Southeast winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times. Light rain showers and drizzle continue on Sunday morning. Winds might be lighter through mid-morning, but as the low pulls farther east, winds kick up through the afternoon.

West of Willmar, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Sunday. In the Twin Cities, those gusts likely top out around 40 mph. As temperatures fall, the rain changes to slushy snow in the metro Sunday afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected in the Twin Cities.

It’s a different story up north. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of northern Minnesota. Only an inch or two is possible around Brainerd, Hinckley, and Rice Lake. Two to four inches is likely from Bemidji to Duluth. The North Shore could see up to 10 inches of lake effect snow.

Temperatures stay in the seasonable mid to upper 40s to start the week. It will be a warmer week overall. By Thursday, highs are back in the 60s in the Twin Cities.