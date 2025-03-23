Wind, rain, snow in Minnesota Sunday

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from meteorologist Mace Michaels.

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy with mist, drizzle and a few showers (60%). High: 46. Wind: NW 15-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

Tonight: Early evening snow showers, otherwise breezy with clearing overnight. Low: 28. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, a diminishing wind. 48/31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few rain showers possible (30%), maybe a snow mix early. 50/32.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. 54/39.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. 62/42.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles (20%). 66/44.

Saturday: Cloudy, areas of rain (50%). 57/34