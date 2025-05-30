Wildfire smoke takes over the skies – Chris

Good Friday evening and happy weekend to one and all!

If you looked up today and noticed a gray, milky sky, you weren’t seeing clouds. What you saw was wildfire smoke—thick, high-altitude smoke drifting in from fires burning across Canada. That haze will be with us through the weekend, and it’s not just a visual issue. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all of Minnesota through Monday due to unhealthy levels of fine particulates in the air.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but the sky will remain hazy with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Sunday gets even hotter, with highs pushing near 90. The combination of heat and stagnant smoky air could cause issues for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions, so it’s a good idea to limit extended time outside if you’re sensitive to poor air quality.

The hottest day of the stretch looks to be Monday, with highs in the low 90s and continued wildfire smoke blanketing the region. A cold front approaches late in the day and will bring our next chance for thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday. That rain will be welcome, not only for the heat relief but also for clearing some of the smoke from the atmosphere.

Tuesday turns cooler with widespread showers and storms and highs only in the 70s. The rest of the week looks seasonable and more comfortable with sunshine gradually returning.

Keep an eye on air quality levels and take care of your health as we move through this smoky, hot weekend

– Meteorologist Chris Reece