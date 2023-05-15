Wildfire smoke could impact air quality Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 15, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of central and northern Minnesota on Tuesday. Those with respiratory issues might have a tough time being outside.

What a spectacular day! The warmer weather continues through the first half of this week, even as a cold front pushes across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday. That front brings in slightly stronger winds, and they will be strong enough to mix down wildfire smoke. The northern half of Minnesota will likely have lower air quality through most of Tuesday. Right now, the Twin Cities metro should only have a hazy sky in the afternoon, but we will be monitoring the air quality closely.

Winds turn out of the southeast Wednesday, and they will clear the smoke from the sky. A clipper low drops in Thursday, spreading rain and a few thunderstorms across the state. No severe weather or heavy rain is expected. On the back side of the low, gusty north winds drop temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday. Thankfully, highs bounce right back into the 70s by the weekend.