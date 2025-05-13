Wildfire relief in sight, and it could come with severe storms – Chris

Good Tuesday evening

The heat and humidity continue across Minnesota today, with highs well into the 80s and another breezy afternoon. But big changes are coming—along with the most significant chance of rain and thunderstorms we’ve seen in a while.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with just a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm, but all eyes are on Thursday, when multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected, and some could turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe risk east of I-35, where ingredients are coming together for a more active storm setup. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) includes areas along the St. Croix River, while parts of western Wisconsin are now under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Closer to home, the Twin Cities and central Minnesota sit in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

The main concerns Thursday will be hail and damaging winds, with the greatest chance for isolated tornadoes in the enhanced risk area across Wisconsin.

This system will also bring something we desperately need—rainfall. Fire weather concerns have been elevated for days, and this rain could be especially beneficial in helping suppress ongoing wildfires in northern Minnesota. It won’t solve everything, but it’s a good step in the right direction.

Cooler weather follows the storm system. By Friday, highs fall into the low 60s and even dip into the 50s by afternoon. The weekend stays cool, breezy, and mostly dry with just a slight shower chance Saturday. A better chance for showers and storms returns early next week.

Enjoy the last of the warmth tomorrow and stay weather-aware Thursday as storms move in

Meteorologist Chris Reece