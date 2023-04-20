Widespread severe weather not expected as Chris tracks storms into the overnight hours

Strong storms have developed across parts of south and western Minnesota, and will continue to overspread the state later into the evening, and mainly into the overnight hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but some storms may produce some gusty winds or hail.

More rounds of showers and storms will impact Thursday. A late morning round of storms, and an evening round of storms appear most likely. Afternoon highs will only make it into the 40s.

By Friday, snowflakes will mix in with rain showers under a cool northwesterly flow.

Enjoy the night, and stay dry.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece