Widespread rain likely Sunday with more gusty winds

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The southeast winds continue to gust from 35 to 45 mph at times Saturday night. That combination of strong winds and dry air is keeping a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of southern and western Minnesota through 7:00 PM Saturday. Clouds start to roll in tonight, ahead of a lot of rain. By the time you wake up Sunday, rain is likely along and south of I-94. Widespread rain continues for the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through the early afternoon. Late in the day, it will get more scattered, but tomorrow is not a day to do things outside. Southeast to east winds will blow that rain sideways, gusting up to 40 mph at times. It will be a raw day with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s.

Most of this will be rain, however there could be a few thunderstorms in southwest Minnesota. There could also be some slushy snowflakes mixing in around Alexandria and Detroit Lakes, but nothing is going to stick. Winds start to calm down Monday with more on and off light rain. 0.50” to 1.0” of rain is possible across southern Minnesota from Sunday into Monday. There could be a few lingering showers on Tuesday, then we get a few days to dry out and warm up. Highs reach the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The eclipse forecast in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin is not good. Clouds are likely across most of the state early Monday afternoon. There could be some breaks near the Iowa border, but you really want to get into Missouri or Illinois before you start to see more clear sky than clouds. If you are trying to chase totality, southern Illinois and southern Indiana would be my targets if you are making a late drive.