Wet and Cold Now through the Weekend.

MSP Forecast Thursday April 20, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. this Thursday April 20th.

* Heavy Rains fell last night across portions of central and southern Minnesota with 1” to 2” reported in many areas. The concern with the recent Rain and additional Rainfall Today is this will put more water in many Rivers already above Flood Stage. People in Flood Prone areas especially near the Crow River on the west side of the Twin Cities from Mayer to Delano to Rockford and Saint Michael should carefully monitor updated Crow River stages and expected levels today and through the weekend.

Major River Flooding is expected this week and into the upcoming weekend on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater, Minnesota River at Granite Falls, Montevideo, Savage and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week into next week with 1”-2” or more of precipitation ( Rain & Snow northern MN northwestern WI ) falling Today and into Friday. Additional precipitation in the form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April.

TODAY: ** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain and Thunder. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%. HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 20 mph and Shifting to the West at 10 to 20 mph after 4 p.m.

TONIGHT: ** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy and Windy with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 100%.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 100%.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……..…40 / 28 AM Clouds & Light Snow Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix & Windy & Cold for April. Chance for AM Light Snow is 70%. Any Snow Accumulation in Grassy Areas & Less than 1”.

SUNDAY……………46 / 28 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY………….55 / 35 Mostly Sunny with Lighter Winds.

JONATHAN YUHAS