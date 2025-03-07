Weekend warmth, and watching a chance of storms – Chris

We’ve made it to the weekend, and what a stretch of weather we have ahead! After our recent blast of winter, today’s sunshine and highs near 40 were enough to keep the snowmelt going. Clouds will increase tonight, but temperatures remain seasonable.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 40s, and by Sunday, we’re well into the 50s. The warmth doesn’t stop there—Monday could push toward 60! It’s starting to feel like spring is knocking on the door.

But don’t get too comfortable just yet. A strong storm system is on the horizon late next week, bringing the first real chance for spring thunderstorms. Some parts of Minnesota could see rain and rumbles, while others might still get snow—classic March weather!

It’s too early to pin down the details, but enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. March has a way of keeping us on our toes!



Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece