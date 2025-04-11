Weekend warm up comes with a few storms – Chris

Happy Friday evening, everyone!

We wrapped up the week on a quiet note, with some sunshine peeking through and temperatures feeling just right for early April. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows dipping to around 40 degrees—nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Saturday is shaping up to be a gem. Expect partly cloudy skies, a bit of a breeze, and highs climbing into the upper 60s. It’ll be a great day to get outside—whether you’re going for a walk, firing up the grill, or just soaking in the sunshine.

Sunday brings a warmer start, but it also comes with a better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day. It won’t rain the entire time, but do keep your umbrella handy if you’re headed out for brunch or a Twins game.

Next week kicks off on a cooler and cloudier note, with highs in the 50s Monday and a few showers still possible. But sunshine makes a comeback quickly, and by midweek, we’re pushing back into the mid 60s with more dry time than not.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece