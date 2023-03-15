Wednesday Weather Forecast

Mild Today with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with some Peeks of Sun but Mainly Cloudy conditions this afternoon. Rain will move into the Twin Cities Thursday morning after 7 a.m. and even some Thunder possible then Rain changing to Snow after 1pm with 2” to 4” by Thursday evening along with temperatures falling from the upper 30s at Noon to the low 30s by 5pm. Snow will likely cause Slippery Conditions for the Thursday evening and Friday morning Rush Hour. Winter Storm Watch in effect Thursday from Duluth and southwest through Brainerd, St.Cloud, Mankato, Sioux Falls and across northwest Iowa for Heavy Snowfall and Blowing Snow. Blizzard Conditions will be possible Thursday evening near the Minnesota / South Dakota border.

Twin Cities as Today March 15th is at 80.3” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season which makes this the 8th Snowiest Winter on Record and more Snow expected this Thursday and Friday – the current 7th Snowiest Winter on Record is 81.3” in 1961/1962 and with 1” to 4” possible this Thursday and Friday more Snow Records likely to fall. The Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3” but this Winter 2022/23 has now pushed the 2017/18 Snowfall Season to 11th Snowiest on Record. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”. Currently the Twin Cities is 3 feet and 5 inches Above Average to date.

The current Snow Depth in Twin Cities is from 10” to 16” with even up to 20” in some spots. The possibility of more Snow this week will continue to increase the Risk for Snow Melt Flooding in late March and early April. The Combination of Higher Sun Angle and eventually Warmer temperatures will cause a Rapid Snowmelt by April and every day Snow does not Melt now through the end of March will continue to Increase the Snow Melt Flood Risk especially on Mississippi, Minnesota and Saint Croix Rivers. Now is the time to take Action if you have had Flood problems in past years of Spring Snow Melt.

TODAY:

Peeks of Sun otherwise Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Breezy with Areas of Fog and Rain developing after 7 a.m. Thursday. Chance for Rain after 7 a.m. Thursday is 100%.

LOW: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: ** WINTER STORM WATCH THURSDAY – FRIDAY MORNING 2”-4” SNOW & WIND **

Cloudy and Breezy with Rain and some Thunder then Rain changing to Snow after 1 p.m. with 2” to 4” Snow Accumulations. Chance for Rain, Thunder and Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph before 10 a.m. then to North at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 22 Degrees. ( Snow and Windy )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…(St.Pats Day)….25 / 13 Cloudy & Windy with Snow mainly in the morning then Snow Showers and Windy in the afternoon with Cold Conditions. Snow Accumulations of 1” possible in the AM. Chance for Snow is 90%.

SATURDAY……………..…..26 / 9 AM Clouds & Snow Showers otherwise Windy & Partly Cloudy & Unseasonably Cold for March. Chance for AM Snow Showers is 50%.

SUNDAY………………………32 / 14 Mostly Sunny & Cold for Mid March.

MONDAY……………..….….36 / 18 Sunny with Light Winds.

JONATHAN YUHAS