Wednesday Morning Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW THROUGH 12 p.m. THURSDAY – 15” to 20” of Snow possible in Twin Cities from 2 waves of Heavy Snow. Wave 1 has already brought 2” to 4” of Snow since it started Tuesday afternoon. Wave 2 is Today and will bring 1” to 3” now through 4pm then another 9” to 12” from 4pm Today through 4pm Thursday. Snow ends by 4pm Thursday.

Weather Conditions:

Now – 4pm Wednesday: Light Snow with 1” to 3” additional Accumulation – some Blowing Snow in open areas.

4pm Wednesday – 4pm Thursday: Heavy Snow with Gusty Winds and possibly some Thunder producing White Outs in open areas and 2’ to 4 foot Snow Drifts. Snow Accumulations of 9” to 12” 4pm Wednesday to 4pm Thursday.

4pm Thursday – 6am Friday: Total Storm Snow Accumulations from what fell Tuesday to 4pm Thursday will range from 15” to 20” across the Twin Cities. Winds will decreasing after 8pm Thursday and it will be Bitter Cold with -5 Below and Clear Skies by Friday morning.

Most Likely Times for Delays –

Now to 4pm Wednesday – MODERATE DELAYS – 1” to 3” of Light Snow Falling.

4pm Wednesday – 12pm Thursday – MAJOR DELAYS – Heavy Snow with 9” to 12” of Snow Accumulation & Gusty Winds cause White Out Conditions.

12pm Thursday – 10pm Thursday – MAJOR to MODERATE DELAYS – Blowing Snow and Snow Removal.

One thing that has the possibility of lower Snow Amounts Wednesday and Thursday is Thunderstorms from Illinois, Missouri and south into Arkansas and Mississippi that could block some of the Moisture from reaching Minnesota and Wisconsin but areas of Thunder Snow over southern Minnesota Thursday will enhance Snowfall Amounts in Isolated areas. Right now best to monitor updated forecast and avoid travels Wednesday evening through Thursday evening as Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow will likely cause widespread problems across the area.

TODAY: * WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY THROUGH 12 p.m. THURSDAY

Cloudy with Flurries and Light Snow – Additional Snow Accumulation of 1” to 3” by 4 p.m. Snow becoming Much Heavier after 4pm. Chance for Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 23 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 20 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with Heavy and Blowing Snow ( Thundersnow possible too ). Snow Accumulations 4pm to 7am Thursday will range from 6” to 10”.

LOW: 18 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 25 to 40 mph.

THURSDAY:

Heavy Snow in the morning then Tapering to Flurries by 4pm. Additional Snow Accumulation of 3” to 4” between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Storm Total Accumulation from Tuesday February 21 to Thursday February 23 will be 15” to 20”.

HIGH: 21 Degrees.

Wind: North at 25 to 40 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: -5 Below. ( Wind-Chills -10 to -15 Below ).