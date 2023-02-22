Wednesday Morning Forecast

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW THROUGH 12 p.m. THURSDAY – 15” to 20” of Snow possible in Twin Cities from 2 waves of Heavy Snow.  Wave 1 has already brought 2” to 4” of Snow since it started Tuesday afternoon.  Wave 2 is Today and will bring 1” to 3” now through 4pm then another 9” to 12” from 4pm Today through 4pm Thursday.  Snow ends by 4pm Thursday.  

Weather Conditions:

Now – 4pm Wednesday: Light Snow with 1” to 3” additional Accumulation – some Blowing Snow in open areas.

4pm Wednesday – 4pm Thursday:  Heavy Snow with Gusty Winds and possibly some Thunder producing White Outs in open areas and 2’ to 4 foot Snow Drifts.  Snow Accumulations of 9” to 12” 4pm Wednesday to 4pm Thursday.

4pm Thursday – 6am Friday: Total Storm Snow Accumulations from what fell Tuesday to 4pm Thursday will range from 15” to 20” across the Twin Cities.  Winds will decreasing after 8pm Thursday and it will be Bitter Cold with -5 Below and Clear Skies by Friday morning. 

Most Likely Times for Delays –  

Now  to  4pm Wednesday – MODERATE DELAYS – 1” to 3” of Light Snow Falling.

4pm Wednesday – 12pm Thursday – MAJOR DELAYS – Heavy Snow with 9” to 12” of Snow Accumulation &  Gusty Winds cause White Out Conditions. 

12pm Thursday – 10pm Thursday – MAJOR to MODERATE DELAYS – Blowing Snow and Snow Removal.

One thing that has the possibility of lower Snow Amounts Wednesday and Thursday is Thunderstorms from Illinois, Missouri and south into Arkansas and Mississippi that could block some of the Moisture from reaching Minnesota and Wisconsin but areas of Thunder Snow over southern Minnesota Thursday will enhance Snowfall Amounts in Isolated areas.  Right now best to monitor updated forecast and avoid travels Wednesday evening through Thursday evening as Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow will likely  cause widespread problems across the area. 

TODAY:    * WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY THROUGH 12 p.m. THURSDAY

Cloudy  with  Flurries  and  Light  Snow  –  Additional  Snow  Accumulation  of  1”  to  3”  by  4  p.m.  Snow  becoming  Much  Heavier  after  4pm.  Chance  for  Snow  is  100%.   

HIGH:  23  Degrees.   

Wind:  Northeast  at  20  to  30  mph. 

TONIGHT 

Cloudy  with  Heavy  and  Blowing  Snow  (  Thundersnow  possible  too  ).   Snow  Accumulations  4pm  to  7am  Thursday  will  range  from  6”  to  10”.      

LOW:   18  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  25  to  40  mph.  

THURSDAY:  

Heavy  Snow  in  the  morning  then Tapering  to  Flurries  by  4pm.  Additional  Snow  Accumulation  of  3”  to  4”  between  7 a.m.  and  4  p.m.  for  Storm  Total  Accumulation  from  Tuesday  February  21  to  Thursday  February  23  will  be  15”  to  20”.

HIGH:  21  Degrees.   

Wind:  North  at  25  to  40  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   -5  Below.   (  Wind-Chills  -10  to  -15  Below  ).   