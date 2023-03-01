Wednesday March 1 Weather

Quick Burst of Snow this morning brought 1” to 2” of Snow to the Twin Cities area but temperatures in the mid 30s this morning helped quickly Melt the Snow off the Roads. Rest of Today will bring some Light Snow, Light Rain, Drizzle to the Twin Cities with any Snow Accumulation north of the downtown areas and any Snow Accumulation less than 1”. North of the Twin Cities toward St.Cloud, Brainerd, Hinckley and Duluth will see temperatures below 32 degrees meaning Roads will be Slippery all day and more Snow will fall with 1” to 2” possible in Saint Cloud, Mora, Hinckley with higher amounts of +6” this afternoon from Brainerd to Duluth and across northwest Wisconsin.

Calmer Weather Thursday through Sunday in the Twin Cities while on Friday a Winter Storm will bring +6” of Snow from eastern Iowa through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin including Davenport, Cedar Rapids and northeast through Dubuque, Rockford, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Drizzle, Light Rain and Light Snow Showers – any Snow Accumulation less than 1” in areas north of downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul. Chance for Drizzle, Light Rain and Light Snow Showers is 60%.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy and Colder.

LOW: 18 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy in the morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 32 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 12 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………….…39 / 20 Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY…….…37 / 18 Cloud & Sun Mix.

JONATHAN YUHAS