Wednesday evening forecast

WEDNESDAY PM FEBRUARY 22, 2023 – KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

**AVOID TRAVEL NOW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING (AT LEAST)**

**HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW NOW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING, AN ADDITIONAL 9″-13+” SNOWFALL ACROSS MOST OF CENTRAL & SOUTHERN MN INTO WESTERN WI**

**STRONGEST WINDS NOW THROUGH THURSDAY WILL LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WHICH WILL LEAD TO BLIZZARD CONDITIONS (WED. PM THROUGH THURSDAY PM, AND WILL MAKE FOR NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY**

**DANGEROUS COLD, STILL DIFFICULT TRAVEL (ESPECIALLY RURAL AREAS) OVERNIGHT THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY**

TONIGHT

Heavy Snow Likely

Blowing & Drifting Snow

LOW: 18°

Winds: NE 20-30 mph Gusts to 40-45 mph

THURSDAY

AM Heavy Snow (tapering mid-to-late mornign)

PM Sctd. Lighter Snow Tapering Off

Windy, Blowing & Drifting Snow

Gust to 40 mph (higher western MN)

HIGH: 19°

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

COLD (W.C. -20° to -30°)

Blowing & Drifting Snow

LOW: -7°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………12/-2 Cold, chance for snow late (20%)

SATURDAY………25/8 Partly to mostly sunny

SUNDAY…………35/29 Partly to mostly sunny, breezy

MONDAY…………36/21 Mostly cloudy, windy, chance rain/snow (40%)

TUESDAY………31/20 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy

WEDNESDAY………34/21 Mostly cloudy, chance for snow (40%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 17 and 33

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….32

Average Low…..16

Record High……59 set in 1958

Record Low……-25 set in 1889

Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:01 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..5:52 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV