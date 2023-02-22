Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for February 22, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for most of the Twin Cities metro, central and eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin through Thursday afternoon.

A Blizzard WARNING is in effect for the southwest metro, western and southwestern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon.

Snow totals ranged from 3 to 6 inches over the metro Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. After a bit of a break, the next round of snow is moving across the Twin Cities this afternoon. Expect steady to heavy snow at times tonight through Thursday morning. Winds are picking up too, gusting from 30 to 40 mph at times. Blizzard conditions are likely across most of central and southern Minnesota, through western Wisconsin, through midday Thursday. Avoid travel if possible.

The snow totals have come down a little bit for this second round. Most of the Twin Cities metro will get at least another 10 inches, with isolated totals of 12 to 15 inches possible. Farther north, central Minnesota should get another 6 to 10 inches of snow. In far northern Minnesota, totals drop under 4 inches north of Brainerd.

Winds start to calm down on Thursday afternoon, so roads should clear quickly through Thursday evening and Friday morning. However, following the snow, temperatures drop well below zero Friday morning, and wind chills plummet. Early Friday, it could feel like -15° to -25° in the metro, and as cold as -30° in central and western Minnesota. Temperatures bounce back quickly this weekend with more sun both days. And then, because Midwest weather is truly special, there is a chance for rain changing to snow on Monday.