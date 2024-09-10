Spotty showers & hazy skies, warm-up continues this week

Good afternoon! It’s a toasty mid-September day with highs in the low-80s. Spotty showers, sprinkles and the slight chance for an isolated weak t’storms remains possible this afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not in the forecast.

Hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires stays in the forecast tonight, but that smoke is higher in the atmosphere than the air that we breath on the ground level. Overnight tonight cloud cover moves out west to east.

Tomorrow is hot and sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s tomorrow and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Some scattered showers and storms return to the forecast late Friday into Saturday, but temperatures stay hot in the low-80s.

Currently there is no washout in the forecast, and temperatures stay well above average. Humidity levels stay low and comfortable throughout this week!

Have a wonderful day!

Wren