Wash out today, then rain ending Wednesday followed by sunshine and warmer Thursday

Last Tuesday in the Twin Cities it was 87 degrees and sunny and this Tuesday May 20 will be rainy all day and 47 degrees – the average high for this time of May is 71 degrees. Rainfall amounts today into Wednesday evening will range from 1-3″ with lighter rains on Wednesday then rain ending early Thursday morning. Unfortunately, only light rain expected in areas of northeast Minnesota which have been dealing with wildfires since last week.

Cloudy and windy today with rain and thunderstorms likely – heavy rain downpours likely. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with gusty east winds at 15-25 mph and gusts at +30 mph. Rain continues tonight with lows in the mid 40s and winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph and gusts at +25 mph.

Cloudy with rain likely on Wednesday but rain will be much lighter. Highs on Wednesday still well below average in the low 50s with north winds at 10-20 mph. Cloudy Wednesday night with rain ending early Thursday morning and lighter winds Wednesday night from the north at 10-15 mph.

Clouds around sunrise (5:37 a.m.) Thursday then sunny with warmer afternoon highs in the mid 60s with north winds at 10-15 mph. Clear Thursday night with some patchy fog possible and lows in the low 40s.

Memorial Day weekend (Friday through Monday). The weather over the weekend will be nice and most of the time will be sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% for an isolated thunderstorm Sunday and Monday afternoon but most areas will stay dry. Highs in the mid 60s Friday to upper 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS