Warming up even more Sunday, Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 8, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Despite six inches of snow left on the ground, the Twin Cities reached the low 50s Saturday afternoon. As more snow melts over the next two days, temperatures keep going up. Highs on Sunday climb into the mid and upper 50s. Cities in the west metro could get into the 60 for the first time this year.

If it doesn’t happen Sunday, it will happen Monday. Most of southern Minnesota gets into the low 60s Monday afternoon. A cold front briefly drops highs into the 30s and 40s around the state Tuesday.

We continue to stay dry and warm up again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. 60s are likely by the end of the work week, and it could be a little warmer ahead of another strong spring storm.

Most of Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the warm side of this storm. That means more rain and thunder than snow Friday and Saturday. We will continue to fine tune the details as we get closer to next weekend.