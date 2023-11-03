Warming Trend: When 50s could return to the Twin Cities – Chris

Sunshine is set to make a return deeper into the afternoon. It’ll be a touch warmer with high temperatures into the middle to upper 40s to end the work week. The weekend will will feature a mix of sun and clouds with upper 40s on Saturday. An occasional sprinkle can’t be ruled out. By Sunday, clouds will thicken up with scattered showers into the afternoon and evening. This will also be the warmest day of the weekend with highs around 50.

The pattern into next week is unsettled with a few chances for showers. Otherwise temperatures look to remain steady in with highs in the middle 40s, and lows in the middle 30s.