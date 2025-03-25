Warming trend holds strong, but weekend system bears watching – Chris

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

The mild temps and sunshine we’ve been dealt continues to feel like a gift! Highs are running well above the mid-40s we typically see in late March, and the trend keeps going for a few more days.

Tonight stays quiet and seasonable, with lows in the low 30s. Wednesday will be another mild day, reaching the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower could pop up Wednesday night, but most stay dry. Thursday brings another push of warmth, with highs around 60 and just a slight chance of a nighttime shower.

The real warmth arrives Friday, when temperatures surge into the upper 60s! It’ll be breezy, and by evening, showers and a few thunderstorms could roll in. Then, all eyes turn to the weekend, when a system could impact outdoor plans. Rain looks likely Saturday before colder air moves in, possibly bringing some snow into Sunday.

Enjoy this taste of spring while it lasts, and stay tuned for updates on that weekend system. Have a great evening!