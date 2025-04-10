Warmest weekend so far this year on the way – Chris

Good Thursday evening, friends!

After a mostly cloudy day, a few more isolated showers may drift through parts of the state tonight—but like the last couple days, most will stay dry. Nothing heavy or long-lasting is expected, just enough to dampen the pavement here and there.

Friday starts off with some patchy fog, especially in low-lying areas, but that should lift by mid-morning. From there, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with milder temps, as highs climb into the upper 50s.

The weekend is still looking like a spring treat. Saturday will be breezy and very mild, with highs near 70 and plenty of dry time to get outside and enjoy it.

Sunday turns even warmer, but with that comes a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be a total washout, but it’s worth keeping an eye on if you’ve got outdoor plans.

Next week cools off a bit to start, with clouds and a slight chance of showers Monday. But sunshine returns midweek—and we’re back in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece