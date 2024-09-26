Warmest & Driest September on Record so Far.
The Twin Cities is on pace for the Warmest and Driest Record since Records have been in place going back to the 1870s. The rest of September will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Today through Monday September 30 with no Significant Rains over that period meaning our September 2024 average high will wind up being around 80.1 degrees and the average low for the month being around 60.2 degrees for a monthly Average September 2024 Temperature of 70.2 degrees beating last year’s Warmest September 2023 Average Temperature of 69.1 degrees which is the current Warmest September on Record. The Average September is Temperature is 65 degrees ( Average high is 74 degrees and Average low is 55 degrees ). What is unique about this being the Warmest September on Record is no day hit 90 degrees or higher. JONATHAN YUHAS