Warmest day of the year so far, but summer like heat is coming – Chris

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

Today marked the warmest day of the year so far, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s across much of Minnesota. But if you thought this was summer’s preview, you’re absolutely right—and it’s only the beginning. Even hotter weather is on the way.

After a slightly cooler Wednesday and Thursday—still quite warm by early May standards—temperatures soar again by Friday and into the weekend. Expect highs well into the 80s, and some spots could flirt with 90 degrees by early next week.

While the warmth is welcome for many, there’s a growing concern that comes with it. Humidity levels will stay low, and winds will be gusty, especially Friday through early next week. That combination—heat, wind, and dry air—sets the stage for expanding drought conditions and increased fire weather risks across the state. Already-dry areas, especially in western and northern Minnesota, may see conditions worsen quickly if this dry stretch continues.

So while the sunshine and warmth are perfect for outdoor plans, yardwork, or spring sports, it’s also a good time to be cautious with any outdoor burning and stay mindful of fire safety.

Enjoy the stretch of classic summer-like weather ahead—but keep one eye on the sky and another on the dry ground.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece