Warmer with Sunshine & Light Winds Today

Finally after 4 consecutive days of Winds above 30 mph in the Twin Cities we get a break with Winds Today less than 10 mph from the West and Winds remaining Light on Thursday too. Very comfortable temperatures Today and Thursday with highs in the low 70s along with Sunny Skies.

Scattered T-Storms possible at times this Weekend especially Saturday evening and Sunday morning and a Few of the T-Storms could be Strong with the Warmer temperatures.

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Warmer with Light Winds.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

THURSDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 72 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 53 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY………………………72 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.

MONDAY…………………….72 / 56 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS