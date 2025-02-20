Warmer Weather going into the Weekend.

February 2025 temperature so far in the Twin Cities has been almost 10 Degrees Colder than Average but things will be Warming up for the Weekend into next Week.

Today brings Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper teens and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with lows around 1 Degree and Light Winds. Average High for February 20 is 30 Degrees and Average Low is 15. Average Highs in Twin Cities climb into the mid 30s the last few days of February.

Friday will be Sunny and Breezy at times with Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 20s in the afternoon then Clear Friday night with lows in the mid teens by Saturday morning.

Weekend will be Warmer with Sunny Skies Saturday and highs in the low to mid 30s then Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Partly Cloudy on Monday with Sprinkles or Light Rain Showers possible in the late afternoon along with highs in the low to mid 40s. Patchy Fog and Drizzle possible Tuesday morning otherwise Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon with highs low to mid 40s. Partly Cloudy Wednesday morning then Mainly Cloudy in the afternoon with Scattered Rain Showers – highs Wednesday in the low 40s. JONATHAN YUHAS