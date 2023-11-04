Warmer Sunday with rain chances up north

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 4, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful sunset in the Twin Cities Saturday. That is the last one after 5:00 PM until the middle of January. At least we get to cope with an extra hour of sleep tonight (except parents of young children). A warm front is moving north across Minnesota tonight. That will allow even warmer air to move across most of the state Sunday. It also keeps a lot of the light rain in northern Minnesota late in the afternoon through the evening. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s in the southern half of the state Sunday, but only hit the upper 40s and low 50s up north because of clouds and light rain.

There are more isolated rain chances through the first half of the week. A few showers are possible Monday morning, then again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some snowflakes could mix in across northern Minnesota, but accumulating snow is unlikely over the next week. After warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday, highs the rest of the week will settle back into the 40s. This is pretty typical November weather.