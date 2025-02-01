Warmer Sunday, then snow overnight

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for February 1, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We got just enough snow to make the grass white in the Twin Cities Saturday. It is still snowing in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. That is where the shovels are coming out tonight and Sunday morning. Don’t worry: There are several chances to take the shovels out this week.

Sunday is the day to get gas in the snowblower and salt for the driveway. Highs in the 40s are likely from the Twin Cities to the south Sunday afternoon, low to mid 30s in central Minnesota, and 20s up north.

The first round of snow begins Sunday night and ends Monday morning. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely in the Twin Cities, and a narrow band of 3 to 6 inches is possible from Morris to St. Cloud to Rice Lake. In the metro, this will cause a slower morning commute Monday. Roads will improve by the afternoon.

Another round of light snow is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening through Thursday morning. Timing on this is one isn’t nailed down, but it could impact two different commutes. There is one more shot at snow by Saturday.

In between the chances for snow, it will feel more like winter. Highs remain in the 10s and 20s over the next week.